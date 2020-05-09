France’s Dordogne region sees news Coronavirus cases thought to be linked to a group who attended a funeral.

Authorities suspect the virus was spread after dozens of people attended a wake after funeral service, which is against lockdown restrictions.

According to sources the service was attended by 20, the maximum allowed under current restrictions but a wake at the family house after the service “was attended by tens of people”.

The cases emerged after one person in Dordogne tested positive for the virus on April 30th in the small village of Vegt. Health authorities tracked the patient’s movements and the people they had been contact with. It emerged during their investigation that the patient had attended the funeral service and gathering in the village at the end of April.

-- Advertisement --

After testing more than 100 people, authorities found eight other confirmed cases of the virus. Each of those who tested positive had no symptoms of the virus and none are considered in a serious condition.

The Dordogne region, like much of the south west of France, has largely been free of the pandemic. Authorities in the area are continuing to trace anyone who may have had contact with those who were infected.