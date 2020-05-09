Drivers on Spain’s Costa del Sol warned to be ready to ITV their vehicles after May 25th as test stations have over 120,000 backlogs

As the nine ITV inspection centers across Malaga prepare to reopen on the 25th May drivers are put on alert to be ready as the Costa del Sol has over 120,000 waiting to be tested!

The nine stations of the Technical Vehicle Inspection Centers (ITV) are preparing to reopen in Malaga though they will still have to wait, at least, one more week as the province has not passed to phase 1 of the de-escalation.

Although managers and employees of Veiasa (the company that manages this service) already had practically everything ready before the possibility of resuming activity from next Monday 11, the Government’s decision to keep the province in the phase 0 has forced them to put things on hold.

As the queue is now at over 120,000 it will be possible to take your vehicles for a test but the centers are hoping to do it in a “staggered manner” with as many drivers as possible waiting for cancellations etc.

From the Spanish Association for the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (Aeca-ITV), the Industry has been requested to extend the validity of the inspection cards for three months. This is the good news of course but it has to asked that if anyone has an accident meantime, are they still covered by insurance?

For more detailed information in English, go to the official government website at:

https://itv.com.es/apertura-itv-estado-de-alarma



