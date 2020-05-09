Costa del Sol’s tourism authorities in Spain’s Malaga express HUGE disappointment for being denied access to Phase 1 of deescalation on May 11

Malaga’s tourism authorities have expressed huge disappointment for being denied access to Phase 1 of deescalation on Monday May 11 by the Ministry of Health on Friday evening.

“WE can’t hide our disappointment at today’s news,” stated Francisco Salado, President of Costa del Sol’s Tourism and Planning and President of Diputación of Malaga. Salado, who is also Mayor of Malaga’s Rincón de la Victoria, said he “could not understand why the Ministry of Health denied Andalucia’s proposals to allow deescalation according to health districts, when it has allowed other regions to do that”.

“If that was the case, some municipalities of Malaga would have been allowed to move to Phase 1, with restrictions placed on Rincón de la Victoria and the city of Malaga, along with smaller municipalities that didn’t meet the Ministry of Health’s criteria,” he noted.

“There must be good ‘technical’ reasons for their decision to treat communities differently,” Salado said, adding that he hoped to “hear an explanation for it in due course”.

“It’s difficult to understand why more rural zones with better data in the province of Malaga have to continue in Phase 0 when they are ready for the next stage,” he admitted. “Nevertheless, for now, we have to continue to improve our Covid-19 infection statistics. We knew it was going to be a long and complicated path, so we have to be patient and be responsible, despite today’s disappointing news.”

Granada was also denied Phase 1 status today, along with Malaga. However, six of Andalucía’s eight provinces will move to Phase 1 of deescalation on Monday May 11. They include Almería, Cádiz, Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville.



