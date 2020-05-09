CORONAVIRUS: Boris Johnson to Announce 14 Days Isolation for UK Arrivals and £1,000 Fines for Flouters

UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to announce that All travellers coming into Britain will be quarantined for two weeks to prevent a second peak of coronavirus infections with anyone disobeying the rules being fined £1,000.

The Prime Minister will say that passengers including Britons arriving at UK ports and airports from all countries except Ireland must self-isolate for 14 days.

Travellers will be made to fill in a digital form with details of where they intend to self-isolate. Authorities will then carry out spot checks on these addresses and those found to be breaking the rules will face fines of up to £1,000 or even deportation.

A Government spokesman said, “The measures are expected to come into force in June and will help reduce the ‘transmission of the virus as we move into the next phase of our response”. Mr. Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown in the coming days, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections.

There is also speculation that the Johnson government will encourage companies to supply staff who are required to get back to work with face masks and coverings.

A Cabinet minister said to a close source: “This is about giving people the confidence to return to work”, amid growing fears that Britain faces the gravest economic recession in 300 years. “If that is the guidance then the onus will be on the employers to provide them,” another minister said.