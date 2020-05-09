Confusion Reigns as UK Residents are Baffled over Travelling in Spain’s Costa Blanca

CONFUSION reigns as UK residents are baffled over rules for travel between different towns in Spain’s Costa Blanca from this Monday (May 11).

That’s the day that parts of the region enter Phase 1 of a reduction of State of Alarm laws, allowing more freedom to meet people and to use businesses like bars and restaurants.

The water has been muddied locally as health department areas in the Costa Blanca will be in different phases.

That means that the Marina Baixa, Orihuela and Torrevieja health areas have been given the all-clear, whilst the biggest population centres of Alicante and Elche have been stopped from going ahead.

This leads to a situation where people are wondering what kind of travelling between different municipalities in Phase 1 areas will be allowed, if at all.

Under the State of Alarm, you could essentially only leave your own locality for urgent medical reasons or to buy important items that could be not purchased close to your home.

Because the Costa Blanca lies within Alicante Province, and there are different stages of lockdown reduction within the Province, it’s unclear where people will stand in Phase 1 areas.





The rules from the Spanish government make it clear that if an entire province goes into Phase 1, then there will be freedom of movement within that province, but residents would not be able to leave the confines of the region.

The question is whether freedom of movement will be allowed within Phase 1 areas for people to travel between, as examples, Benidorm and Villajoyosa, or Torrevieja to Orihuela.

Some clarification is expected this weekend from the Madrid government and Valencian authorities.