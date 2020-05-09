British police ‘fighting losing battle’ over lockdown as the nations flouters continues to disregard all rules

British police say they are “fighting a losing battle” over enforcing the lockdown after “hundreds” turned out in parks across the country to enjoy picnics in the sunshine, after yesterday’s VE day catastrophe.

Police have been spending the last 48 hours responding to complaints about parties and picnics where flouters ignore social distancing rule.

Officers in London said groups were gathering in the borough’s parks to have “pizzas, beers, wines,” despite social distancing rules and calls from the government for people to stay at home this weekend.

It comes after public services said that Friday has been the busiest day since lockdown began, with more than double the number of call-outs compared to the average day last month.

-- Advertisement --

Boris Johnson is due to outline potential changes to the lockdown rules on sunday, but has insisted any alterations will be “limited”.

It is thought that people might be permitted to spend more time exercising outside as part of the changes.

Currently, however, people are only supposed to leave home for work, food, exercise or health reasons and must maintain the two-metre social distancing rule when they are outside of the house.



