Britain announces 346 more coronavirus deaths in total

Britain today announced another 346 coronavirus deaths, taking the UK’s official fatality toll to 31,587.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed the figures, which include fatalities in all settings, at tonight’s Downing Street press briefing, where he also announced public transport would be shrunk to one tenth of its pre-lockdown capacity when restrictions are eased.

Today’s rise in deaths is significantly lower than yesterday, when 626 people were killed by the disease – but the numbers are generally lower at the weekend due to a lag in the way they are reported and recorded.

The Government does not provide a breakdown of how many deaths occurred in different settings, such as hospitals or care homes, but at least 207 of today’s fatalities definitely occurred in hospitals because NHS England reveals new deaths recorded by trusts every afternoon.

Scotland (36) and Wales (nine) do add care home deaths to their daily updates – but the nations do not provide a clear breakdown of how many fatalities occurred in each setting. Northern Ireland is still to announce its figures later today.

Yesterday, Number 10 declared 626 more coronavirus fatalities, including a baby who is thought to be Britain’s youngest known victim. The infant was exactly six weeks old, meaning they were born on March 23, the day before lockdown.

It comes as thousands of Britons today ignored the Government’s plea to stay indoors by heading to busy parks and markets to enjoy 26C temperatures.





The true size of Britain’s actual COVID-19 outbreak remains a mystery because of ministers’ controversial decision to abandon mass testing early on in the crisis.