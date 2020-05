The death toll from coronavirus in UK hospitals has hit 26,345 after 252 more people were recorded as dying from the virus in the last 24 hours.

In England, 207 more people died, while Scotland suffered 36 more deaths.

In Wales, the death toll increased by nine and Northern Ireland is yet to release its latest figures.

Yesterday, the UK’s hospital death toll stood at 26,093, after a rise of 414 deaths.