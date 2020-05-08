Wizz Air to start flying British holiday makers to Portugal’s Algarve from July 2

Hungarian-owned airline Wizz Air has announced that it will start flying British tourists to the Algarve’s Faro from London’s Luton Airport, from July 2.

THERE will be four weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, scheduled until the end of October, according to the airline company. It’s reported to be just one of 14 new air routes announced by Wizz Air this week.

Since the easing of restrictions in Portugal, the airline recently resumed flights from London’s Luton Airport to Lisbon. “Although travel is currently restricted by government regulations, we are planning for the easing of restrictions as the situation improves and our customers are able to start travelling again,” stated Wizz Air UK Managing Director, Owain Jones. “As always, our primary concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew, and our enhanced protective measures will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible.”