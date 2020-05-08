Virtual celebration of Benidorm day on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca will commemorate its birth as a town 695 years ago in confinement today.

MAYOR, Toni Perez, said “the current situation of confinement does not allow us to celebrate the founding of Benidorm or Europe… in the way in which the town usually commemorates the granting of the Charter of Poblament made by l’Almirall Bernat de Sarriá in 1325… the birth and founding of Benidorm.”

But to ensure the historic moment does not go unmarked, the mayor said “we are adapting to new circumstances, and will make use of new technologies to bring the celebration of both to the population.”

Instead, performances by Grup Carta de Poblament and students of CEIP Ausiàs March which perform each year can be followed from 6pm today, Friday, May 8.

From 12 noon, the usual institutional plenary session of the Day of Benidorm in virtual mode will can be viewed.

Youtube channel Onda Benidorm:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLUjyIi7D4Y

and the council’s Facebook:





https://www.facebook.com/ayuntamientodebenidorm/

Tomorrow, at 12 noon the full institutional Europe Day will be streamed at:

https://www.facebook.com/ayuntamientodebenidorm