UPDATE: Police in Spain’s Barcelona Arrest Radicalised DAESH Terrorist in International Operation With FBI

THE operation to take down this radicalised DAESH supporter in Barcelona was coordinated alongside Moroccan Authorities and the American FBI in order to prevent a possible terrorist attack.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Barcelona have arrested a Moroccan citizen for his association to the renowned terrorist group, DAESH.

The investigation has been coordinated with the help of Moroccan and American authorities including the FBI. The international cooperation is an important factor in the fight against terrorism especially in the jihadi sector as they have a tendency to move around and heavily use social media and the internet to coordinate their actions. In this investigation, the international aspect has been especially relevant to the success of the case.

-- Advertisement --

The detainee was showing clear signs of radicalisation and affinity with the terrorist group DAESH for a minimum of four years now.

Until recently, this radicalisation process was discreetly carried out both in a physical and virtual sense as he had never been identified as a critical actor.

However, during the State of Alarm his radicalisation grew more prominent and intense causing authorities to become alarmed.

The police hypothesise that this intensification happened because Daesh made a call to all solitary actors who found themselves in western territories to mobilise and carry out attacks in their area.





Virtually, the detainee was publicly manifesting his hate for the West on his social media platforms and thanks to undercover police work, he was physically seen breaking quarantine for no apparent reason and scouting possible areas to attack.

The investigation determined that the individual was completely influenced by the Daesh propaganda and had even sworn his loyalty to this organisation which subsequently caused police forces to arrest him as he posed a threat to the general public.