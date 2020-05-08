UK Expat Areas Worry that Bars Will Remain Shut in Spain’s Costa Blanca Due to Covid-19 Spike

UK expat areas in Spain’s Costa Blanca area are worrying that bars could stay closed next week as new Covid-19 cases are rising in some parts of the region

Valencia’s Health Minister, Ana Barceló, refused to confirm that all of the health departments within the Valencian region would go ahead with Phase One this Monday (May 11) of the relaxation of State of Alarm rules.

She was speaking at the daily briefing about regional coronavirus case numbers, and did not go into specifics over which health districts might be delayed from progressing, if any.

New Covid-19 case numbers have gone up in a number of health areas including British-populated districts like Orihuela and Torrevieja, after days of virtually no new reports.

Barcelo did warn that children and younger people needed to be careful to follow social distancing rules.

That came nearly a fortnight after children aged under 14 were allowed out with a parent, and a few days after a more general relaxation for the whole population.

A number of teenagers have been reported as getting Covid-19 in the Valencia region in recent days, leading to Barcelo expressing concern that distancing was not being followed.





The Valencian Government yesterday (May 7) told the national government its view that the whole of the region was ready to move to Phase One this Monday.

That includes a greater freedom to meet with other people as well as the reopening of bar and restaurant terraces.