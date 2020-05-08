Strict regulations and a different site but open-air market returns to Javea for first time since last March

JAVEA’S weekly open-air market is open once more.

Marta Bañuls, councillor for Economic Development and Markets explained that only fruit and vegetable stalls are operating during the initial phase.

This can be now be accessed from Rafael Echague for those on foot or from Calle Bonaire approaching from the car park.

-- Advertisement --

Two municipal employees at each entrance dispense sanitising hand gel and ensure that there is no overcrowding.

There is now 2.5 metres between each of the 30 or so stalls located in the Plaza de la Constitucion and separated from the central walkway. All stallholders must wear face masks and gloves and only they, not customers, may touch the produce.



