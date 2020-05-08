Squatting Couple in Spain´s Costa Blanca South Peddled Drugs

THE Guardia Civil have arrested a squatting couple who peddled drugs from a home in the Costa Blanca South area of Spain.

A 23-year-old Cuban man and a 26-year-old Spanish woman were charged with drug trafficking out of the Torrevieja property they lived in illegally.

Complaints were received over people coming and going from the house on an undisclosed urbanisation.

-- Advertisement --

A surveillance operation verified the suspicious events which saw State of Alarm isolation rules broken.

121 grams of marijuana buds and €600 were seized by Guardia officers.