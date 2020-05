FELIX SOLIS SL is a family-owned company devoted to the production of quality wines, grape juice and sangria with two wineries in Valdepenas and La Mancha.

It has introduced stringent measures to cope with Covid-19 and continues to operate, supplying its popular Vina Albali and Los Molinos not only within Spain but to the UK as well.

Whilst sales to bars and restaurants are obviously non-existent, it has seen a rise in home deliveries of red wine and sangria but a drop in the sale of rose.