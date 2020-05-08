Spain’s Malaga on the Costa del Sol fails to achieve Phase 1 deescalation status today – here’s why

Malaga, along with Granada, were the two Andalucian provinces denied permission to move to Phase 1 of deescalation by the Spain’s Ministry of Health today.

ANDALUCIA’S request for Malaga to be allowed to move to Phase 1 by health district with additional restrictions, which would have allowed some municipalities to move to Phase 1, was also denied.

Although both Malaga and Granada “were very close” to meeting the conditions set by the Ministry of Health in terms of the number of available beds and the rate of new Covid-19 cases, they simply didn’t fulfil all the set criteria and health markers, “to cope with a new wave of cases”, according to the Ministry of Health.

-- Advertisement --

One of the health markers includes having two available ICU (intensive care unit) hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants, as well as between 37 and 40 available regular hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants. Malaga and Granada did not meet those health requirements, amongst others.

So for now, Costa del Sol’s hospitality sector will not be able to open their terraces. Families and friends won’t be able to meet up in groups (of a maximum of 10), and local businesses will have to continue to serve customers by appointment. The situation, however, will be reviewed over the coming days, potentially on Monday May 18, according to the Ministry of Health.