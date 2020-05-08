Spain’s Malaga Fans on the Costa del Sol Waiting on La Liga June Return Date

MALAGA football fans in Spain’s Costa de Sol have been left waiting on news when matches can resume, as La Liga has refused to confirm a June return date.

Malaga, in the Segunda Division, are amongst teams gearing up for a return as soon as possible, after fixtures were suspended in mid-March due to the State of Alarm.

The league has refused to confirm comments from Leganes coach Javier Aguirre that the season will resume on June 20.

“La Liga has just told me this officially and I’m very happy that we now have our training programme scheduled,” said Aguirre from the Primera Division team, in an interview with a Mexican website.

The league’s response was merely to say that were no “confirmed dates to return to action.”

Germany’s Bundesliga resumes on May 16, but countries like France and the Netherlands have scrapped their seasons.

La Liga players have been tested for the coronavirus this week, which will allow them, subject to Health Ministry approval, to move on to increased training sessions.





A spokesman said: “We will begin training and then wait for the government’s decision about the established dates. Our intention is to return to competition in June as long as the government decides it is alright to do so.”

The inference is that the league does not want to rock the boat with key politicians, but it would also appear to be logical that some kind of provisional timetable has been put into place for matches to resume.

Aguirre was very specific in his comments: “We now have a start date for the league. We begin on June 20 and finish officially on July 26. We will play 11 rounds of matches on Saturdays and Sundays and Wednesdays and Thursdays.”