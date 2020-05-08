Spain’s Barcelona Sónar Festival 2020 featuring Chemical Brothers and Carl Cox is Cancelled

SPAIN’S Barcelona Sónar Festival 2020 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the three-day festival have already announced that it will take place next year between June 17 and June 19 in the two venues at Barcelona and L’Hospitalet.

The blend of contemporary and original sounds mixed with creativity and technology makes it one of the most unique festivals in Europe, and its cancellation was inevitable due to the health situation.

Acts like The Chemical Brothers, Arca, Carl Cox, and Mura Massa had been lined up, and the organisers said that they hoped to have them on the bill for next year.

“Right now we are working with the participating artists, speakers and entities to reschedule in 2021 the majority of shows and activities that we all hoped to enjoy this year,” the Sónar committee said.

They thanked their supporters for “the patience and understanding shown in recent weeks and we want to assure them that we are fully committed to them.”

Ticket holders will get an email on May 19 with options to keep them for next year, or to get a refund.



