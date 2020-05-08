Spain’s Army Predicts TWO More Coronavirus Outbreaks Ahead of Big Lockdown Easing

SPAIN’S army is predicting two more coronavirus outbreak waves in the country, as lockdown restrictions get ready for a major phase of easing.

The report was published in the ABC newspaper and said that it would take between 12 and 18 months for Spain to return to “normality.”

The timings would also depend on when a vaccine is developed and administered.

Army experts have produced some sombre reading for politicians and the country’s population.

“There will be a second wave of Covid-19” in the autumn or winter,” the report said.

“It will be less serious than the initial outbreak due to higher immunity in the population and better preparations.”

Their analysis also said that a third wave could happen next year, but the effects would lessen still further, especially if a vaccine was available.





Details of the report come as the Spanish government is getting ready to implement Phase One of its relaxation of restrictions next week, which will see a greater freedom of movement, and the reopening of bars and restaurants.

The army has played a big in fighting the coronavirus since the State of Alarm came during mid-March.

Thousands of soldiers and military doctors have worked across medical facilities and key transport centres.

The report also suggests that “it would be extremely important” to develop a contact tracing method using mobile phone apps.