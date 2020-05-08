Spain and EU Countries To Extend Non-Essential Travel Ban

SPAIN and its European Union fellow countries are set to keep a non-essential travel ban going for potential visitors trying to get in from outside the region.

The European Commission has asked for formal approval to extend the limitation for another month, which would take it through to June 15.

The proposal has to be officially rubber-stamped by the leaders of each EU member country.

Despite progress in the fight against Covid-19 within individual countries, the EU Commission says that it wants to make sure that travel will not spread the virus into its area.

The Commission added that the priority was reopening up borders between its members ahead of the rest of the world.

Spain is a member of the so-called Schengen area, which allows free movement across the borders of other European countries like France.

“Restoring the normal functioning of the Schengen area of free movement is our first objective as soon as the health situation allows it,” said Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.





“Restrictions on free movement and internal border controls will need to be lifted gradually before we can remove restrictions at the external borders and guarantee access to the EU for non-EU residents for non-essential travel,” she added.