Six-week-old baby becomes the youngest UK victim of coronavirus

A six-week old baby with a pre-existing health condition has become the youngest victim to die of coronavirus in the UK.

The tragedy comes as the UK’s coronavirus hospital death toll increased to 26,093 after 414 more fatalities were reported amid signs the trend had stabilised this week.

England reported 332 new deaths, Scotland had 49, Wales recorded 28 and Northern Ireland had five.

Those among the new deaths announced today by NHS England were aged between six weeks and 103.

Across the UK, a further 409 people have died of coronavirus in hospitals, raising the overall death toll to at least 31,024.

The baby to have died lost their life on May 3, and would have been born at around the time lockdown was implemented.

A five-point plan to get the nation back to normal over a period of six months is expected to be laid out on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation at 7pm, with some small changes to lockdown expected to be brought in as early as Monday.



