Red Arrows Soar Past Buckingham Palace to Mark VE Day 75 Years On

THE nation fell silent today as Britons come together to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day amid restrictions imposed due to coronavirus.

Today commemorates the official surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces on May 8 1945, following the Second World War.

And while large-scale public events are unable to go ahead, members of the royal family and politicians are leading the way in remembering those who laid down their lives for their country.

A poignant wreath-laying service and two-minute silence was led by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at 11am.

The Red Arrows carried out a spectacular flypast this morning while RAF Typhoons flew over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast as the Air Force pays its respects.

The Queen will address the country from Windsor Castle at 9pm this evening and afterwards, Britons will be invited to join in with a singalong to Vera Lynn’s wartime classic, We’ll Meet Again.



