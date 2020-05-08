Local Police officers in Teulada-Moraira are visiting public establishments, explaining de-escalation’s Phase Zero requirements

THROUGHOUT the State of Alarm Teulada-Moraira’s Local Police has kept the public informed whilst ensuring that lockdown regulations are observed.

At present, the information they pass on now involves explaining the national government’s escalation levels.

Officers recently visited all public establishments, first in Moraira and later in Teulada, explaining Phase Zero requirements and clarifying doubts regarding the new situation.

Once Phase One is introduced they will be carrying out further information visits, Teulada-Moraira Town Hall explained.

The Local Police can be reached on 965 740 158 (extension 1224) between 11am and 1pm and from 5pm to 7pm to answer residents’ queries regarding the State of Alarm.



