Nine Veterans Die from Coronavirus at Royal Hospital Chelsea Ahead of VE Day

Nine veterans living at the Royal Hospital Chelsea have died amid the coronavirus pandemic, the prestigious retirement home has confirmed.

Five of the deaths occurred on-site, while four of the residents lost their lives while receiving treatment in hospital.

The home, which cares for 290 British Army veterans with an average age of 82, said 58 of their residents have now recovered after testing positive or showing symptoms of Covid-19.

General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, governor of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, said: ‘Most of our Pensioners have risked their lives serving our nation through war and conflict somewhere in the world, just as our NHS staff and care workers are providing vital and sometimes dangerous service to the nation here at home during this Covid crisis.

‘We salute all those working in the health and care sectors at this time and we understand only too well the difficulties that they face.’

Around 40 of the homes’s current residents served in the Second World War, while others were deployed in Korea, the Falkland Islands, Cyprus and Northern Ireland.



