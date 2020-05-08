Moraira beaches closed by lockdown finally reopen for residents living with a one-kilometre radius, but swimming still barred

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S beaches are now open for walking and exercise in line with the central government’s de-escalation measures.

The town hall announced that Moraira residents living within one kilometre of the beaches are currently free to use them for one hour between 6am and 11pm.

To practise running, it is necessary to live in the town’s urban areas but there is no time limit.

Individual, non-professional water sports may be practised on the Portet beach, respecting social distancing and following the timetable set for other sports.

At present there is a total ban on sunbathing, swimming or using children’s play areas on the beaches, the town hall stressed.



