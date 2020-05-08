Meghan and Harry “Hanging out” in $18m LA mansion’ owned by Hollywood star Tyler Perry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reported to be living in a swish Beverly Hills mansion owned by actor and comedian Tyler Perry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly spending the lockdown in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Tyler Perry, sources say Oprah Winfrey arranged for the Duke and Duchess to move into the property at the end of March.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, reportedly moved to the $18m (£14.5m) mansion with their one-year-old son Archie after arriving in Los Angeles. Before the move, the couple had made a home in the quiet location of Vancouver Island, off the coast of British Columbia.

The couple have been spotted only a handful of times since their move to LA, first volunteering for a local charity dropping off food to locals who are at a high risk of catching coronavirus, as well as taking their beloved dogs out for a walk.

-- Advertisement --

Fifty-year-old Perry’s eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa sits on 22 acres on the top of a hill in the ultra-exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated community, offering sweeping views of the city from the backyard.

It is not known whether Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are renting Tyler’s property or staying there as guests, but there is no record of the mansion having been sold.

Tyler, 50, is best known for playing the comedic character of Madea, creating and directing films around the fictional character’s life. Oprah, 66, is the godmother to Perry’s five-year-old son Aman, having worked with the actor on the Oprah Winfrey Network since 2012.



