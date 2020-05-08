Keep fit challenge and talent contest to liven up lockdown on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA Council has come up with two new competitions to liven up lockdown for children, teenagers and adults.

The Youth department’s keep fit challenge is aimed at encouraging local residents to do physical exercise and have fun at the same time.

The littlest ones in the family can have a go at making like a koala, the idea being to cling onto an adult and try and do as many turns around their waists as possible.

For 12 to 17-year-olds the suggestion is to try to limbo and see just how low they can go.

And for the grown-ups, there is the really tough challenge of trying to pull themselves up from lying face down and using only the lower body as quickly as possible.

In the other challenge the council has invited children aged five and up and adults to record a video of themselves showing off a talent. It can be playing a musical instrument, dancing, singing, telling jokes, doing magic tricks or giving a monologue. Or it could be something like drawing, painting or reciting a poem.

Residents keen to take part in either of the challenges have to email a video showing how they did to the council at juventud@adra.es by Monday May 17.





The council will then time post the videos on social media and after 20 days a technical jury will decide on the best in each category.

The winners will be published on Adra Council’s official social media pages and its website, and the prize will be a voucher for sports gear.