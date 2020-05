TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Environment department has cut back and cleared undergrowth from the Font de l’Horta path.

Considered a non-essential service during the State of Alarm lockdown, all maintenance of this kind had been suspended until now, explained Teulada-Moraira’s Environment councillor Carlos Martinez.

As de-escalation gradually begins and residents may once again go out for walks, they will be able to enjoy the Font de l’Horta path in the best possible conditions, Martinez said.