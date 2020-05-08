Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies at the age of 82 following short illness… two years after the death of her husband Leon

GOGGLEBOX star June Bernicoff has died at the age of 82.

Executive Producer Tania Alexander confirmed the retired teacher passed away on Tuesday following a short illness, in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

June appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2017, and left the show after her husband Leon died in December 2017.

The tweet read: ‘Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to Covid-19.

‘June and Leon were the #Gogglebox originals and a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling.’