Freemasons in Spain’s Costa del Sol have a Commitment to Society during Lockdown

FOR many years, especially in Spain, the word Freemason conjured up pictures of a secret society dedicated to the overthrow of the world order and at one time Franco exiled, imprisoned or even shot members.

It was only in 1979 that Freemasonry was legalised and even today, many older Spanish members are still careful about admitting the fact that they belong to the ‘brotherhood.’

This is not true of British masons who are quite open about their membership and go to great lengths to dispel negative feelings.

-- Advertisement --

According to David Mowbray the Assistant Provincial Grand Secretary of Andalucia: “We are a World Wide Organisation of like-minded men who put our fellow man’s well-being first. Yes, we look after our own but we also look after our fellow mankind in many forms. The first thing we learn is Charity.”

He has been helping Lodges in the Fuengirola area in particular to distribute help and in just two weeks they have donated €2,109.79 to be shared by food banks in Fuengirola, Marbella and Mijas as well as the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena and they intend to continue giving aid until the coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end.

In a statement about their work, Mr Mowbray made special mention of Martyn Wood who runs Big M Promotions and is not a mason, thanking him for his work in making sure that their efforts are being recognised by the authorities.



