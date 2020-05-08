France’s residents require a certificate to travel in Ile-de-France by public transport from Monday 11.

France’s residents require a certificate to travel in IIe-de-France by public transport from Monday 11.

THOSE travelling in Ile-de-France by public transport from Monday between 6.30am and 9.30am and between 4pm and 7pm, will require a certificate from your employer. While affirming that there will be a tolerance in the first days, Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Ile-de-France region and patron of Ile-de-France mobilities, estimated that controls will be carried out ‘in large stations.’

“The objective is to give priority to those who absolutely need public transport, those who go to work.” Outside of these hours, “transport that will not be packed is obviously open to all,” she said.

While warning that this deconfinement will be complicated in the capital region where “there is a bottleneck of public transport” in which “could start the epidemic,” this plan is being put in place.

As of Saturday, in the 400 stations of Ile-de-France, two million masks will be distributed during the first weeks. “This will allow those to be ready until Ile-de-France residents can buy them themselves,” she adds. At the same time, she renewed her call for “all those who telecommute to continue to do so” or for employees to spread out their arrival times. She also asked to use alternative modes of transportation such as carpooling or cycling.

Hundreds of kilometres of temporary cycle paths will be labelled. However, Valérie Pécresse wanted these tracks “to be the subject of an evaluation at the end of the transitional period” because “there should not be massive traffic jams because some would have been badly positioned.”

The government has decided that social distancing will also apply on board, to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. Travellers will be obliged to stay at least one metre from each other. Suddenly, the “carrying capacity” will be limited to about 15 per cent of normal, according to calculations Catherine Guillouard, the CEO of RATP.



