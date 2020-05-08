France’s Renault factory in Sandouville has been temporarily closed after not taking adequate hygiene precautions during virus.

THE Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the global automobile industry by causing automakers to suspend production in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus. But now as things are starting to improve in some parts of the world, auto companies are once again resuming operations. Europe, which was badly impacted by the viral outbreak, has a number of auto companies restarting operations. But Renault seems to have stumbled on its path to resuming operations at one of its facilities in France. According to media reports, the French carmaker has been ordered by a court in Le Havre city to stop production because of violating safety protocol.

Renault has been ordered to suspend production at its Sandouville factory, which has 1,900 employees, due to insufficient precautions against Coronavirus. The company had previously stopped production at this facility in March because of increased Coronavirus cases but resumed operations on April 28. As noted by the court, the company had not taken adequate precautions to safeguard the employees from the Covid-19. The carmaker can now resume production only after it implements all the necessary standard operating procedures and carries out a risk assessment.