Food Fairies give a final farewell and say goodbye to the families they have helped feed on the Costa del Sol, Spain.

SO, as we let you know in the latest copy of Euro Weekly News, our precious Food Fairies are hanging up their wings today (Friday)

The team have done so well and what better way than two finish our story with them than a few words from Kara and her sister Penny who got the whole thing off the ground.

Kara said, “The Food Fairies has really been an emotional roller coaster from start to end .. I’m soft hearted anyway so to see so much need then gratitude has been a lot to deal with.”

She went on to say that they have enjoyed the last day reminiscing as they delivered the last of the food, “Sharing a drink and hearing all the stories of our journey today with the fairies has been really special .. the perfect end!”

“Thank you so much all that donated and helped us in what we have achieved .. and a huge thank you to the amazing Euro Weekly team for the unfaltering support .. couldn’t have done it without you xx”

Penny also shared her experience, “It’s been a pleasure to part of The Food Fairies. Standing by my sister and best friend to help others. It’s been emotional and hard work but to know that we have been able to help people in this very difficult time has brought a great satisfaction.”

Well done team and all that helped them, you have truly done yourselves and your community proud.