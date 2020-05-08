Costa del Sol’s Mijas Food Bank raises over 260,000 euros to distribute food supplies to 300-plus struggling families each week amid Covid-19

Mijas Food Bank on the Costa del Sol has confirmed that it distributes food to around 300-plus vulnerable families each week, in collaboration with the Red Cross.

THE recently raised funds of around 264,128 euros will continue to help feed vulnerable families that have been financially affected by the pandemic, confirmed Mijas Town Hall Mayor, Josele González.

“We want to thank the volunteers who continue to work with the food bank during this complicated time, and attend to the needs of hundreds of families that have been left without any income as a result of the crisis,” stated González. He also confirmed that the number of people needing food supplies has multiplied in just a matter of a few weeks.

“However, thanks to various contributions from business donations to individual gestures, the Mijas Food Bank has managed to raise over 260,000 euros to be able to meet the increased demand for food in this crisis, which will benefit hundreds of families,” added González.