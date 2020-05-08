Coronavirus: Worrying Rise in Cases in Spain’s Costa Blanca South British Expat Areas

A THIRD successive day of double-digit rises in new Covid-19 cases in Spain’s Costa Blanca South region has produced new reporting levels not seen since mid-April.

The Valencian Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, reported this Friday (May 8) that there were 20 new coronavirus infections in the Vega Baja area over the last 24 hours.

That’s the same figure that was declared yesterday, along with 12 on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s update revealed no new cases in the Orihuela and Torrevieja areas.

Barcelo mentioned that she was concerned that social distancing was not being observed by some children and younger adults, but gave no breakdown over the ages of recent infections.

Some youngsters have contracted Covid-19 across the Valencian Community over the last few days.

Children aged under 14 were allowed to go out for walks with a parent nearly a fortnight ago.





The number of active cases is now 599 across the Vega Baja region, split between 419 (plus 16) in the Torrevieja health department area, and 180 (plus four) in Orihuela.

One death has also been reported in the Torrevieja area.

That means that the death toll stands at 68 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 50 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 18 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.