Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals incredible weight loss

Colson Smith stunned fans when he unveiled his staggering weight loss transformation on Instagram on Friday.

THE Coronation Street star, 21, who plays Craig Tinker on the soap, overhauled his fitness regime last year after a nasty bout of food poisoning from a dodgy prawn made him shed one-and-a-half stone.

Colson’s followers rushed to congratulate him on his efforts in the comments, with one fan telling the star he is ‘giving Adele a run for her money.’

-- Advertisement --

Adele wowed fans earlier this week when she uploaded an Instagram after shedding seven stone.

In the photo, a sweaty Colson beamed for the camera in sports gear after going on a run.

He captioned the photo: ‘Bank Holiday run done. Feet up & some family time while staying at home now! Have a good un folks.(sic).’

He also asked his fans for some isolation workout inspiration, writing on one social media snap: ‘Everyday = A Jogger’s day. Isolation inspiration – Talk to me Gram!





‘I wanna hear what all of you’s are doing while socially distancing. Tell me your new positive goals and hobbies in this weird time?!’

He also shared another running pic and wrote: ‘Home workout number 57364 ✔️✔️What are you guys up to??.’

Fans soon flooded the comment section of his latest snaps. One wrote: ‘looking super fit,’ while another follower added: ‘looking great!’