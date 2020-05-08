COMMUNITY HERO – Euro Weekly News needs your nominations from your area in Spain

EURO Weekly News is appealing to our loyal readers to help identify your “Community Hero”. After we posted our appeal in the latest issue of our papers and on our busy Facebook page we have been inundated with your suggestions in comments and by email.

So, who has helped your local community the most during this uncertain isolation period? Who do you think deserves something back, to be rewarded for their selfless actions?

It may be someone who has delivered food to those in need, kept everybody informed of the constantly changing information or made others happy with their good deeds.

If somebody has done something special for you during this health crisis maybe this is the time for you to pay it forward. If a certain person deserves a good pampering and to be made special, please get in touch.

The winner will receive €200 from Euro Weekly News to spend locally in small local businesses that need it the most.

Please send all your nominations to ewncommunityhero@euroweeklynews.com with your reason for nominating your hero and we will make sure the treat goes to the right person.

Also, to give local businesses a head start we would like to offer you a free small advert in the Euro Weekly News to assist you with your reopening and to let your customers know that you are back and raring to go. Should you wish to do this please contact alison@euroweeklynews.com to discuss it further.



