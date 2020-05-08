Calpe’s cross-party Tourism Intelligence Committee gets down to work, making plans for the coming summer season

THE Municipal Tourist Intelligence Committee has now met for the first time.

The committee, whose creation was approved last September, includes representatives from all parties on the local council, town hall officials and representatives belonging to Calpe’s tourism sector, including hotels, bars, restaurants, commerce and complementary services as well as local groups and associations.

Inevitably, this was a virtual meeting, and served to outline action plans and promotions carried out so far this year and those included in Calpe’s 2020 Strategic Plan.

-- Advertisement --

Special reference was made to the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis and actions taken by the town hall’s Tourism department in this respect.



