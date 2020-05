Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has announced that Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Guadalajara, Cuenca and three of Catalonia’s regions enter Phase 1 of de-escalation on Monday May 11.

THE three Catalonia areas to move into Phase 1 from Monday include Ebre, High Pyrenees and Aran, and Tarragona.

Madrid was denied permission to move to Phase 1 of de-escalation earlier today, as reported.

More to follow…