THE Moroccan borders have been closed for several weeks, but the British Embassy in that country, working with both the Moroccan Sûreté and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) undertook an evacuation mission today, May 8.

27 British nationals were collected by an RGP vessel and were safely transported to Gibraltar where they will be tested for Covid-19 and will either remain on the Rock or return to their homes if residents in Spain, or by flight to London Heathrow.