The UK’s coronavirus hospital death toll has increased to 26,087 after 409 more fatalities were reported.

England reported 332 new deaths, Scotland had 49 and Wales recorded 28. Northern Ireland had not yet updated its totals.

The daily number of fatalities has been yo-yoing this week, with 464 on Thursday, 449 on Wednesday and 453 on Tuesday.

-- Advertisement --

On the four previous Fridays, the totals were 427 on May 1, 776 on April 24, 825 on April 17, and 953 on April 10.