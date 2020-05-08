Boris Names WWII Heroes ‘The Greatest Generation of Britons That Ever Lived’

Boris Johnson has said Britain needs the ‘same spirit of national endeavour’ to defeat coronavirus as World War II heroes demonstrated to beat the Nazis in a letter to veterans.

The prime minister told those who served in the armed forces during the Second World War they are ‘quite simply the greatest generation of Britons who ever lived’ as he wrote to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The annual celebration ‘may give the impression that Hitler’s downfall was inevitable’, but those on the front line knew the true story, the Tory leader said.

He wrote: ‘On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago.

‘We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person. ‘But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered.’