Boris Johnson Lights Candle at Westminster Abbey Ahead of VE Day Celebrations

Boris Johnson visited Westminster Abbey this evening ahead of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Friday.

The Prime Minister observed a minute’s silence for those who lost their ives during the Second World War, and lit a candle at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

He also visited the RAF Chapel and the Roll of Honour, which contains the names of 1,497 pilots and aircrew killed or mortally wounded during the Battle of Britain.

-- Advertisement --

He will return to the abbey again tomorrow for a service of thanksgiving at 11am. The Queen will also be in attendance, and a minute’s silence will be observed across the UK in memory of fallen soldiers.

VE Day marks the official surrender of Nazi Germany to the allied forces, on May 8 1945. In previously years, it has been celebrated with street parties, parades and military flyovers.

On Wednesday, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed that this year’s celebration would be a quieter affair as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, members of the public are still encouraged to celebrate in their homes by hosting an indoor picnic or putting up bunting.



