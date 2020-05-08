American Airlines restarts flights from Madrid Spain to Fort Worth, Dallas, USA

American Airlines has announced the launch of a direct and daily flight between Madrid Barajas airport and Forth Worth airport in Dallas Texas, one of the main connection points in the United States.

This route was cancelled mid-march, after its return, American Airlines has become the first airline connecting the United States and Spain on a direct, regular and commercial flight since the President of the United States, Donald Trump, restricted in mid-March flights originating in the European Union as a measure to contain Covid-19.

The decision of the North American airline will allow Spanish passengers with a justified reason and proper documentation to enter the United States on a direct flight from Spain.

Travellers who decide to travel with American Airlines will be required to wear a mask while they are inside the cabin, the company itself warned last week, a measure that is already mandatory for the crew. The airline will also distribute disinfecting wipes before and during flights.

American Airlines had previously offered direct flights between Dallas and Madrid but suspended the service in mid-March after the US government began banning most incoming arrivals from mainland Europe. But the airline has kept a daily flight between Dallas and London Heathrow operating. The resumption of Madrid bound services marks a small ramp-up in transatlantic services for American Airlines.

Services on the increase from June

Services between Dallas Fort Worth and both Amsterdam and Frankfurt are slated to begin on June 4. Services between Dallas Fort Worth and Dublin are set to start-up again on July 7. Flights from New York Kennedy to London Heathrow, Los Angeles to London Heathrow, Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow, Philadelphia to London Heathrow, and Raleigh-Durham to London Heathrow are all due to resume on June 4.

American Airlines services from Chicago O’Hare to both Dublin and Athens will also re-commence in early June.



