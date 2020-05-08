Adele’s Personal Trainer Hits Back at ‘Fatphobic’ Comments after Weight Loss

Adele’s former personal trainer has hit back at the negative comments about the singer’s weight loss, insisting her transformation was never about getting ‘super skinny’.

The Hello singer unveiled her new look this week in an Instagram photo to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

While fans have praised Adele’s transformation, other commentary hasn’t been so positive sparking a debate about her weight loss.

Addressing the reaction to her new look, the singer’s former London-based trainer Pete Geracimo wrote in an Instagram post: ‘It’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss.

‘In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms.’

The trainer continued: ‘When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy.

Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 [album] dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices.





‘As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.’