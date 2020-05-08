80,000 Masks Urgently Needed by Frontline NHS Medical Staff and Care Home Workers stolen from Warehouse in Salford Manchester

Three totally heartless thieves have stolen £166,000 worth of coronavirus masks from a Salford warehouse in Manchester.

AROUND 80,000 masks were stolen in the raid, police have asked the community to come forward with information on this ‘despicable crime.’

An estimated £166,000 worth of PPE meant for frontline NHS staff and care workers was stolen from a Salford warehouse overnight. Police have condemned the “sickening” and “shocking” theft, which took place at a unit at Trafalgar Business Park.

The 80,000 KN95 face masks, supplied by firm Puro Medico, had been intended for NHS, council workers, and care home workers, officers say the incident took place between 9.30pm and 11.30pm. CTV footage showed the three offenders arrive at the premises in three separate vehicles.

The suspects, two of which are believed to be male, were wearing dark clothing at the time of the offence. They broke into a van parked in front of the shutters and removed the handbrake to roll it away from the doors.

They then used machinery to cut a hole in the shutters to gain access to the PPE.

The investigation continues.



