WATCH: Teen in Star Wars Costume Arrested after Police Mistake Blaster Prop for Real Weapon

A 19-year-old employee at a Star Wars themed restaurant in Canada tackled to the ground and handcuffed after she wore a stormtrooper costume outside the business to celebrate May the Fourth, but cops mistook her plastic blaster for a real weapon.

On May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, employees at Coco Vanilla Galatic Cantina in Lethbridge, Canada celebrated the special occasion by having the female staffer dress up in a costume from the film and greet customers outside.

But police were called after a passerby reported a person in a stormtrooper costume carrying a firearm.

Police flocked to the scene with their guns drawn and demanded the employee drop the weapon before forcing her on the ground, leaving her in tears.

Shocking video from the incident show at least three officers pointing their guns and screaming ‘Get down on the ground’ as she raises her hands in confusion because she couldn’t hear them through the helmet.

When she allegedly refused to comply with orders to get on the ground, cops tackled her and forced her onto the sidewalk.





In the distressing video footage the woman is heard sobbing as police place her arms behind her back to handcuff her.

She suffered a nosebleed in the scuffle and was not charged in the incident. The officers eventually realized that her blaster was fake.