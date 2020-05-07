Virgin Media & O2 to Merge into £31 Billion Giant after New Deal

The owners of Virgin Media and 02 have struck a deal to merge the two businesses together and form a company worth £31.4 billion.

BOTH firms claimed the move would speed up the rollout of faster broadband and 5G networks, if competition authorities allow it to go ahead. It would form the UK’s largest phone and internet provider which would pose a huge threat to its rivals.

Details on the deal between O2 owner Telefonica and Virgin Media owner Liberty Global began hitting the news last week. Today the two parent companies have confirmed the merger, which is set to create a business with annual revenues of more than £11 billion.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said Britain’s departure from the European Union made no difference to the benefits or advantages of the merger and was a ‘major vote of confidence by both companies in the UK.’ When asked about potential regulatory hurdles that could scupper their plans, he said: “We don’t expect major challenges to this.”