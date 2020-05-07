UK’s Youngest MP ‘Sacked as Carer’ for Speaking Out About PPE Shortage

Britain’s youngest MP says she was sacked from her temporary role as a carer for speaking out about a lack of personal protective equipment for frontline staff.

Labour’s Nadia Whittome, 24 returned to her former job at Lark Hill retirement village to help relieve the strain on the care service as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

She worked at the home for 18 months before becoming MP for Nottingham East. She says she had been donating her wages to the local Covid-19 relief fund until she was dropped from her job. Last night Ms Whittome claimed she had been ‘asked not to return’ by ExtraCare, who run the facility.

The MP claims she had been accused of ‘spreading misinformation’ about the lack of vital medical equipment in the media. She said the reason behind the decision to terminate her role was based on an interview she gave to Newsnight on April 24 about inadequate supply of PPE.

She had previously complained staff were given only one face mask each per day, meaning the same mask was used for multiple residents. Ms Whittome said members of the public donated home-made visors and the store cupboard containing PPE was locked due to fears staff would steal it to sell on.