UK Residents in Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Seeing Mosquitoes Zapped

UK residents in Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are seeing mosquitoes zapped in an early series of strikes.

Local authorities have ramped up spraying and disinfection work against the pests, who enjoy breeding in pools of water.

One of the problems during the State of Alarm period is that people with second holiday homes in coastal areas have not been able to travel to their properties.

-- Advertisement --

That means they´ve not been able to follow the regular advice to make sure that there is no standing water outside their homes.

On the Costa Blanca, Torrevieja council has recently carried out extensive spraying in the San Luís, El Limonar, Torreta III, Baños de Europa, and Los Balcones areas of the city.

Those parts of Torrevieja are especially vulnerable to mosquitoes because of their proximity to the salt lakes.

San Fulgencio and Guardamar are some of the other Vega Baja municipalities to have taken action against mosquitoes in the last fortnight.



